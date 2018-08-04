Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable

A nonprofit design house in Houston's East End is turning trash into high-fashion treasure.
Magpies & Peacocks transforms leftover materials from the fashion industry and donated upscale items into brand new designs. Among their unique creations are dog collars made from men's neck ties, handbags made from evening gowns and earrings made from scraps of leather.
ABC13 caught up with the founders of Magpies & Peacocks to learn more about their mission to reduce waste and give back to the community.
