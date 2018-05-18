  • LIVE VIDEO Bartender charged in DWI crash now in court
ROYAL WEDDING

Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding

Make your own inexpensive fascinator to celebrate the royal wedding. (WLS)

Nothing says "royal wedding" quite like a fascinator.

The colorful and unique hats will be out in full force for the ceremony Saturday, but the decorative hats can be expensive.

If a fancy hat isn't in your budget, don't worry - you can make your own very inexpensively. Rebecca Burick from Paper Source visited ABC7Chicago to give DIY instructions.

Fascinator-making classes will be held at all Paper Source locations on Friday. Admission is $10.
