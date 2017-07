If you're in the hunt for shoes, you'll find plenty of options this weekend at the bi-annual sneaker summit in Houston.More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the event. Fans and vendors from all over the country will get the chance to buy, sell, trade and show off their favorite pair of kicks.The H-Town Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center. Tickets can be purchased at City Gear locations.