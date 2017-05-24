Local YouTube star shares his beauty buys and busts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Rich Lux loves playing with makeup. On his YouTube channel he is constantly testing out the latest products and if he doesn't like it, he will let you know.
Take, for example, his review of a $60 Lancome blush. He called it a dud for 1.6 grams of powder that is trapped inside a plastic flower.
"I am not a professional makeup artist but I am a professional consumer. I spend so much money on makeup, I know what works and what doesn't," said Lux.
Other beauty busts include L'Oreal La Palette Nude eyeshadows that sells for $19 at the drug store. Lux said it won't stay on and will crack easily.
He described the Hard Candy highlighter as chalky and the Wet n Wild glitter was "ooey gooey."
But there are some beauty buys he loves including the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation. It costs $6 and Lux said if you like Mac makeup it's very comparable.
He said the formula for Katy Perry's Cover Girl Katy Kat Mattes is awesome.
Other winners were Wet n Wild's Contour which sells for $3, Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara and the Real Techniques Sponges for easy application.
RELATED: Local YouTube star goes dumpster diving for free high-end cosmetics
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff