BEAUTY

Local YouTube star shares his beauty buys and busts

EMBED </>More Videos

Rich Lux talks beauty buys and busts.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rich Lux loves playing with makeup. On his YouTube channel he is constantly testing out the latest products and if he doesn't like it, he will let you know.

Take, for example, his review of a $60 Lancome blush. He called it a dud for 1.6 grams of powder that is trapped inside a plastic flower.

"I am not a professional makeup artist but I am a professional consumer. I spend so much money on makeup, I know what works and what doesn't," said Lux.

Other beauty busts include L'Oreal La Palette Nude eyeshadows that sells for $19 at the drug store. Lux said it won't stay on and will crack easily.

He described the Hard Candy highlighter as chalky and the Wet n Wild glitter was "ooey gooey."

But there are some beauty buys he loves including the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation. It costs $6 and Lux said if you like Mac makeup it's very comparable.

He said the formula for Katy Perry's Cover Girl Katy Kat Mattes is awesome.

Other winners were Wet n Wild's Contour which sells for $3, Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara and the Real Techniques Sponges for easy application.

RELATED: Local YouTube star goes dumpster diving for free high-end cosmetics
EMBED More News Videos

A Pasadena YouTube star says his dumpster diving has turned up a treasure trove of goods, especially cosmetics.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fashionbeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsyoutubeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BEAUTY
Can a plastic tool improve the appearance of cellulite?
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Do magnetic or charcoal masks work?
More beauty
STYLE & FASHION
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
Pixie cut makes a comeback, but did it ever go anywhere?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Dramatic storm damage images from Sealy
Possible tornado blasts through Austin Co.
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Father of two killed in La Marque shootout
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston
Show More
Officials fear more terror attacks in the UK
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
Overturned tanker causes massive and deadly fire
EWW! Man caught urinating into vehicle in City Centre
Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman
More News
Top Video
Dramatic storm damage images from Sealy
Possible tornado blasts through Austin Co.
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston
Officials fear more terror attacks in the UK
More Video