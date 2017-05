EMBED >More News Videos A new company is blazing a trail across the web with rompers designed specifically for men.

The next time you head out to the mall or shopping center, you'll probably find yourself in the middle of the latest fashion craze.Last week, RompHims (the now viral male version of rompers) had the internet in a craze But what about a selection for those in the medical world?Blake Lynch, a nurse in the Medical Center, set out to dive in on the latest trend -- with a parody."The RompHim is here, but what about nurses?" Lynch asked on Youtube In a jovial mood, he strutted the 'scrub romper' for the world to see.Lynch said he plans to wear the romper on Monday during his nursing shift change.