HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If florals are your favorite, you're in luck. They're huge for fall fashion this season! Muse Boutique owner Lindsay Mousoudakis says florals are classic and a great piece to buy to wear again and again. Here are a few tips for choosing and wearing your favorite floral this season:
Pick a floral pattern with richer colors. If it has a light background, that's okay. As long as it has a dark green or burgundy, for example, you can totally wear that floral for the season.
If you're not all about full floral patterns, consider a piece that's partially floral. A lot of pieces this fall will use the print as part of the design.
Mix florals with other patterns. This is great when you're wanting to tone down the floral look. Mousoudakis says florals look great with stripes. Here is the key when pairing: look for the same color tone in the patterns and pair a big print with a small print.
Don't forget lace! Lace is usually cut into a floral design, and lace is a major trend this season as well, so you can wear two trends in one!
