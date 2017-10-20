Houston unites to fight Harvey with fashion

With fall near, Runway Houston kicked off its Fashionable Fall runway show that featured and unveiled the must-have looks for fall 2017 from various designers.In addition to the traditional runway experience, guests were also able to preview art and fashion collections in special installation areas prior to the runway show.Runway Houston's fall show was originally scheduled for Sept. 28. After Hurricane Harvey, the team made a decision to move the show back three weeks. Oscar wanted to take his time and focus on rebuilding and healing Houston.A percentage of the funds raised will benefit the Real Beauty Real Women Foundation.