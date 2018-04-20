Dressed to Kilt debuts in Houston

Dressed to Kilt headed to Texas this year debuting in Houston to a sell-out crowd.Considered the largest and most prestigious Scottish Fashion Event in the world, Dressed to Kilt gathered decorated military men, celebrities and world-class athletes from both sides of the Atlantic on Tartan Day celebrating all that is Scottish.The event honored Man of the Year, Mr. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale celebrity-filled runway show celebrating country cool looks "From the Scottish Highlands to Houston," that was followed by an evening of dancing and cocktails.The event was held at the brand new Million Air facility at Hobby Airport, the largest private jet hangar in the US complete with a private jet parked inside for the festivities.The evening's proceeds will benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Lone Survivor Foundation.From its genesis in 2003, DTK is a Scottish fashion event. DTK believes that fashion without the enrichment of diverse cultures become hollow. The show is produced by the Friends of Scotland charity which was co-founded by Sir Sean Connery in 2002.