Debbie Clemens creates fashion forward accessories for Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for that perfect bit of sparkle that says you're a true Astros fan, there's no one better to help you find it than Debbie Clemens.
"Anything that shines and that is light makes me feel happy, and so I started Rhine-stoning all those hats," remembered the spouse of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens. "We did so many hats in the 2005 World Series."
This time around her inspiration comes in the form of one of her newest creations. It's a barely-there purse from what she calls the "Hyde Me" collection. They're both fun and functional, and are just the right size for a cell phone. She's designed some special ones for Astros fans.
"They're made out of the best leather both inside and out, so they're very durable," said Clemens. "You can wear them whenever you want your hands-free - concert, ballgame."
While it's been years since Roger played on the big stage, their charity work, personal interests and family life have kept them busy. As their four sons enter early adulthood, Roger and Debbie recently welcomed their first two grandchildren, which are twin boys. The creative outlet provided by her accessory designs is just one of many ways Debbie says she's trying to do something positive.
"I do believe in good energy, and when you have good energy, it's only gonna be better."
You can find information about Clemens' Memorial area shop via Facebook.
