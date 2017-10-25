STYLE & FASHION

Debbie Clemens creates fashion forward accessories for Astros fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Debbie Clemens creates fashion forward accessories for Astros fans. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for that perfect bit of sparkle that says you're a true Astros fan, there's no one better to help you find it than Debbie Clemens.

"Anything that shines and that is light makes me feel happy, and so I started Rhine-stoning all those hats," remembered the spouse of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens. "We did so many hats in the 2005 World Series."

This time around her inspiration comes in the form of one of her newest creations. It's a barely-there purse from what she calls the "Hyde Me" collection. They're both fun and functional, and are just the right size for a cell phone. She's designed some special ones for Astros fans.



"They're made out of the best leather both inside and out, so they're very durable," said Clemens. "You can wear them whenever you want your hands-free - concert, ballgame."

While it's been years since Roger played on the big stage, their charity work, personal interests and family life have kept them busy. As their four sons enter early adulthood, Roger and Debbie recently welcomed their first two grandchildren, which are twin boys. The creative outlet provided by her accessory designs is just one of many ways Debbie says she's trying to do something positive.

"I do believe in good energy, and when you have good energy, it's only gonna be better."

You can find information about Clemens' Memorial area shop via Facebook.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fashionHouston Astrosclothingworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
Houston unites to fight Harvey with fashion
Best gowns from the MFAH Grand Gala Ball
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back in Game 2
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Sketches released in California mom kidnapping case
Student says Klein ISD harassed her about pledge
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
George H.W. Bush apologizes amid sex assault claim
Show More
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Deputies: $2M worth of meth found inside Chevy Malibu
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Spooktacular Heights home hits the market
More News
Top Video
Sketches released in California mom kidnapping case
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Sugar Land puppies predict Astros World Series victory
Untold story of the iconic Astros rainbow jerseys
More Video