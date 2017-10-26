Bling out your Astros gear for Game 3

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The World Series is heading home to Houston so you gotta get your outfits ready. Why not add a little bling?
Ordering blinged-out team items on Etsy will set you back $50, $100 or even $150.
Stretch your dollar and put your crafting skills to the test by doing the bling yourself.
Buying your own Swarovski crystal rhinestones is a cost-effective way to take your look to the next level.
The key to making it work is to be sure to buy glue that's designed for these types of projects.
With about $15 in supplies, and only five minutes, we turned an Astros hat from cute to super spectacular.
After wearing the hat for an entire day, the crystals stayed put.
Crafters suggest that using Swarovski crystals are best, and they're usually cheaper to purchase online.
If you plan to bling a lot of items, you may want to invest in some craft tweezers to place the rhinestones.
You can also turn an old Astros tee into a fresh, new look with just a few simple steps.
Create a unique look by cutting off the collar of a basic tee. All of a sudden, a plain tee turns into a chic off-the-shoulder piece.
At the bottom of the shirt, there's a slit you can tie at the waist.
The end result is a new twist on a basic top and now it's game time.
There's an easy DIY tutorial on the Houston jewelry story J. Landa blog.
