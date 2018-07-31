ABC13 & YOU

Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas

HauteWork is an upscale brand of Flame-Resistant Clothing (FRC) created by Petroleum Engineer Jaime Glas. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Jaime Glas is breaking barriers for women in the oil & gas industry. As a young petroleum engineer working for Chevron, she discovered there were not many safety coveralls designed just for women. In fact, many female engineers end up wearing ill-fitting men's coveralls. That's when Glas decided to launch the first-ever line of certified Flame-Resistant Clothing (FRC) made just for women.

Glas' company, HauteWork, features multi-colored coveralls that are better suited for the female body. To view HauteWork's products, click here.
