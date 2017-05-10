STYLE & FASHION

Houston fashion startup hopes to outfit the fashionable and fabulous in a more affordable way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether you're looking for the prefect prom dress or the right frock for a fete, getting dressed up for any fancy event can be a big production.

"Nobody wants to go broke and look fabulous while doing it," Zhanna Babchuk said, surrounded by the glittering dresses of Lola Bella Boutique in the River Oaks shopping center.

Fed up with wasting so much money on designer dresses, shoes and accessories only to don them for one night, Babchuk had an idea -- a rental service not unlike what she was already doing with friends in an effort to save some money.

Today on Eyewitness News at 4:30, learn more about the local startup that aims to change how the fashionably fabulous shop.
