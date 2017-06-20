STYLE & FASHION

Amazon bringing the latest fashion to your front door

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon bringing the latest fashion to your front door (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York --
Amazon is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge. Customers have seven days to decide what they like and only pay for what they keep. Shipments arrive in a re-sealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.

Prime Wardrobe works this way: Shoppers pick three or more items and then have a try-on period to find the best styles. For items they want to discard, customers can drop off at a UPS location or schedule a free pick up. Shoppers will receive 10 percent off if they keep three or four items or 20 percent off for five items or more.

Amazon said Tuesday that more than a million pieces of clothing and accessories are eligible and include brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Theory and Levi's. Shoppers receive discounts depending on how much they keep.

The Prime Wardrobe service is the latest move by Amazon into fashion and could be another big blow to department stores. It's also attacking Walmart, which has been snatching up clothing brands including ModCloth and the latest Bonobos as tries to snare millennials from Amazon and others.

Amazon has made a big push to expand its offerings under private labels like Lark & Ro designed to be as stylish as recognizable national brands. Prime Wardrobe could keep Prime members from straying.

Amazon is projected to surpass Macy's this year as the largest U.S. clothing seller, according to Cowen & Co. analysts. The industry observer expects Amazon's share of the U.S. clothing market will increase from 6.6 percent last year to 16.2 percent by 2021.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
fashionamazonfashionNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
President Trump swimsuit for sale
Weird fashion trends heat up the summer
4 sleek ways to jump-start your style with a jumpsuit
Should men be allowed to wear shorts to the office?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Houston area
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
OJ Simpson's parole hearing set July 20
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Injuries reported after METRO bus accident
Show More
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Van carrying zoo animals overturns near Hockley
The history of naming hurricanes
More News
Top Video
What you need to know about GOES-16 satellite
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
More Video