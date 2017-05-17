A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation

MILAN, Italy (KTRK) --With the addition of two iconic ears, an Italian designer has given new life to women's footwear, and the internet can't get enough.
Oscar Tiye's Minnie Mouse-inspired pumps come in a variety of styles and fabrications, ranging from black satin to light blue denim to glitzy gold spangles.
Customers can choose from a higher stiletto heel or a sandal with a lower, chunkier heel.
The shoes, which are part of Tiye's summer 2017 line, retail for between $500 and $800 on sites like Net-a-Porter and FWRD. Stock is running low on the highly hyped heels, which have been the subject of many an ogling tweet:
Sweet mother of heels, the Oscar Tiye Minnie Mouse sandals are everything I need in life: https://t.co/DK3xS2nvD9 😍🐭 pic.twitter.com/aWd2e4Ik7a— ✨ Amy Jane 🎠 (@heyamyjane) May 12, 2017
These Oscar Tiye "Minnie" pumps are cute. pic.twitter.com/ldRyYxkUVr— Cornbread & Okra (@QtrWaterClassic) April 28, 2017
The shoes are not officially sanctioned by Disney, the parent company of this station.
