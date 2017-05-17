STYLE & FASHION

A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation

EMBED </>More Videos

An Italian fashion designer has released Minnie Mouse-inspired heels. (Oscar Tiye/Instagram)

MILAN, Italy (KTRK) --
With the addition of two iconic ears, an Italian designer has given new life to women's footwear, and the internet can't get enough.

Oscar Tiye's Minnie Mouse-inspired pumps come in a variety of styles and fabrications, ranging from black satin to light blue denim to glitzy gold spangles.

Customers can choose from a higher stiletto heel or a sandal with a lower, chunkier heel.

The shoes, which are part of Tiye's summer 2017 line, retail for between $500 and $800 on sites like Net-a-Porter and FWRD. Stock is running low on the highly hyped heels, which have been the subject of many an ogling tweet:

The shoes are not officially sanctioned by Disney, the parent company of this station.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fashionshoesdisneybuzzworthywhat's trending
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer
Get a slimmer waistline look from a box, but which one?
5 picks for sustainable activewear
Get the skinny on shapewear for men
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Ft. Bend teen loses only parent in tragic accident
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Show More
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Woman arrested after worried driver called for help
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Attorney files for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case
More News
Top Video
Full body-blasting workout with only one dumbbell
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
More Video