5 super cool reasons to spend an evening at the Pink Party presented by West Ave

HOUSTON --
Break out your rosy attire and head to the Pink Party at West Ave Wednesday, from 6 to 8:30 pm, as we honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held annually during the month of October.

You don't want to miss this fun event, and here are five great reasons why:

1) Mix and mingle
Have some fun while you enjoy the Houston weather and lively spins by DJ Senega as you join other members of the local community in supporting a good cause.

2) Party for a purpose

Tickets are complimentary, although a suggested donation of $20 per person is appreciated as funds raised go to The Rose, a nonprofit organization that works to reduce deaths from breast cancer by providing access to screening, diagnostics, and treatment services to women regardless of their ability to pay.

