5 picks for sustainable activewear

Yogiiza, which produces activewear for both men and women, prides itself on using organic cotton, recycled materials and fair trade labor in its manufacturing process. "We focus on community and trying to make positive change in the world. We are peaceful warriors that are super-aware protectors of Mother Earth," said CEO Mark Oliver.
Dual-gender brand Atayne describes its products as "performance with a point of view." For several years, the company has been recognized as among the "Best for the World" for overall environmental impact. The company uses the maximum amount of recycled materials possible, and all of its materials have been certified to be toxin-free. Atayne said it kept 8 tons of plastic bottles out of landfills, conserved over 119,502 kilowatt hours of energy and conserved 42,000 liters of drinking water in 2016.
For years, prAna has been a big player in the performancewear industry. The company, which makes clothing, yoga mats and other accessories, uses organic cotton, recycled wool, hemp, recycled polyester and responsibly raised down in its products. In addition, prAna abides by fair trade and fair labor practices, supports traceability in its supply chain and ships nearly 80% of its products without disposable plastic poly bags.
Citing research indicating that conventional cotton is responsible for 20 percent of water pollution and uses 16 percent of the world's insecticide, Pact has committed to using solely organic cotton in its products. The brand supports responsible, sustainable cotton farming that uses no toxic heavy metals and is better for the air, soil and water. "Our mission is to change the apparel industry for good," the company said.
Alternative Apparel's Alternative Eco line is part of the company's commitment to sustainability. The brand uses 60% less water in its washing process, supports organic and eco-friendly fabrics, uses only non-toxic dyes and stands for recycling poly plastic and other materials.
RELATED: Are you eating your fleece?
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff