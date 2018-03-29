A roof ripped open is brutal enough, but for residents like the Combs' in the Point Blank area, the timing makes it even worse."The wind was turning so fast, nothing was going to stay here. Next thing I knew, the barbecue, the chairs and everything was flying, and I heard all the noise of everything moving upstairs."The family just finished restorations after their house was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey.Around noon, the wind whipped up fast. It launched two massive beams from their home along with other debris.Neighbors' homes were left ripped open, too."It was enough to take the boat cover off and do some damage to the dock, but it just come through and lifted the roof off."The National Weather Service initial reports show the damage was caused by a powerful downburst of wind, but some residents say they saw a funnel.Whatever the cause- the effects are crushing. The house is ruined.Though damage is extensive, there are no reports of injuries.Families are grateful, now hugging each other a bit tighter in this corner of Texas.