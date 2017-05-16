FAMILY & PARENTING

Top 10 questions to ask when choosing child care

EMBED </>More Videos

The top 10 questions to ask when searching for a daycare (KTRK)

When it comes to caring for your child, you want nothing but the best. But the decision to choose the right facility can be daunting. To make the process easier, ask some critical questions.

Top 10 questions to ask when choosing child care

1. May I see your state permit and your last inspection?
2. What experience and training do you have in caring for children?
3. How many children do you care for and how do you ensure that you meet all their needs?
4. May I see your operational policies so I can learn more about your services?
5. What's a typical day like for a child in your care?
6. How do you protect the health and safety of children in your care?

7. Do you know about and always use safe sleep practices with infants?
8. How do you discipline children?
9. How do you handle emergencies and under what circumstances will you contact me?
10. How will you discuss progress and concerns related to my child?

Source: Texas Health and Human Services

Related Topics:
familydigital docday care
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
New mom on stretch marks: 'I earned my stripes'
LOOK: Mom claims photo shows guardian angel
Mother delivers baby on highway 1 month early
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
$10K reward for burglars who killed dog near Spring
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
HPD: 2-year-old girl drowns in family pool
Show More
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
12 children injured by blast during experiment
Truck wreck cuts power to much of Deer Park
Sen. Cornyn tells Trump he's not interested in FBI job
More News
Top Video
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
Buc-ee's aims to open world's longest car wash
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
More Video