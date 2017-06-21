, the iconic water park located off I-45 in Spring, added its first new ride since 2014 on June 16, a six-story, purple and green tube slide named Alien Chaser.The Alien Chaser is a drop-and-dive style slide, which takes pairs of riders on a 429-foot-long slide through tubes and then plunges them into saucer-shaped platforms."We are always kind of asking our guests what rides they like best," general manager Jody Kneupper said. "We see which one has the biggest lines. It always seems like the rides that families can ride together."The new attraction is designed for a two-person raft and requires that riders be at least 48 inches tall. Riders who are 42 inches and taller can ride if they are accompanied by an adult.It is located where two Runaway Rapids slides were previously housed, Kneupper said. Those slides were remodeled and moved."Alien Chaser is the only ride of its kind in Texas," said Rosie Shepard, director of sales and marketing.Wet'n'Wild Splashtown was purchased from CNL Lifestyle Properties by EPR Properties earlier this year, according to a Premier Parks press release. The park will continue to be managed by Premier Parks on a 40-year lease and the daily operation of the park will not change.Here is a sneak peek at the new ride in action.