Weee! Try fun YMCA Camp Cullen activities free

How does zip lining, horseback riding, and water sports for free sound?is hosting a free open house Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.YMCA's lakeside Camp Cullen is inviting kids ages 7 to 17 to sample the camp before the summer sessions start.The camp hopes to help both children and parents prepare for what could be their summer experience.Families can take a tour and learn about the programs. During the visit, expert camp staff will answer any questions, and show guests how camp could open up a whole new world for young campers.The camp promises that the open house will take place rain or shine and no reservations are required.