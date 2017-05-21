FAMILY & PARENTING

Weee! YMCA Camp Cullen offered free activities

YMCA Camp Cullen hosts a free open house that will allow guests to try a bunch of fun camp activities.

TRINITY, Texas (KTRK) --
How does zip lining, horseback riding, and water sports for free sound?

YMCA Camp Cullen is hosted a free open house Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA's lakeside Camp Cullen is invited kids ages 7 to 17 to sample the camp before the summer sessions start.

The camp hopes to help both children and parents prepare for what could be their summer experience.

Families were able to take a tour and learn about the programs. During the visit, expert camp staff will answered any questions, and showed guests how camp could open up a whole new world for young campers.

The camp promises that the open house will take place rain or shine and no reservations are required.
