FAMILY & PARENTING

Waterpark offers free swimming lessons for children

Before you head to the pool this summer, check out these pool safety tips. (KTRK)

SHERIDAN, Texas (KTRK) --
One Texas waterpark is working to help end child drownings.

Splashway Waterpark is hosting the 2017 World's Largest Swimming Lesson as a part of a global effort to teach children how to swim.

They are offering half priced admission tickets when you pre-register for the event. Participants must arrive to Splashway between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 22.

Swim lessons will continue every 45 minutes to an hour throughout the day.

Along with a half priced admission ticket, participants will receive a certificate of participation and a Splashway goodie bag.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the 30-minute swim lesson.

Related Topics:
familyTexas
