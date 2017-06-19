Waterpark offers free swimming lessons for children

SHERIDAN, Texas (KTRK) --One Texas waterpark is working to help end child drownings.
Splashway Waterpark is hosting the 2017 World's Largest Swimming Lesson as a part of a global effort to teach children how to swim.
They are offering half priced admission tickets when you pre-register for the event. Participants must arrive to Splashway between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 22.
Swim lessons will continue every 45 minutes to an hour throughout the day.
Along with a half priced admission ticket, participants will receive a certificate of participation and a Splashway goodie bag.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the 30-minute swim lesson.
