WATCH: Toddler tries to flee officer's 'traffic stop' in Barbie Jeep

A toddler had an unexpected run in with police during her Memorial Day Drive in her pink Barbie jeep. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California --
A toddler had an unexpected run-in with a police officer during a Memorial Day drive in her pink Barbie Jeep.

Three-year-old Davy went for a ride when she faced a confrontation with a Huntington Beach police officer.

"No license. No registration," he said. "What are we going to do about this?"

The pursuit was on when Davy tried to make a run for it.

The officer was able to catch the adorable fleeing felon. Her mom posted the video to Facebook thanking the officer for making her day.

Luckily, her daughter got off with just a warning, and a badge sticker of course.
