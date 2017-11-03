  • LIVE VIDEO Astros World Series Championship victory parade in downtown Houston
HALLOWEEN

'That's why I don't love you anymore' Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

What happens when you tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy? For the seventh time, Jimmy Kimmel Live asked parents to find out.


Here are highlights of reactions from this year's prank-ees:

"Spit it out of your tummy."
"You just have to eat more lunch!"
"That's why I don't love you anymore."
"I want more candy in that bucket right now!"

Some kids were sweet about it, forgiving their parents. Others were wise to their parents.

"Wait a minute. Wait a minute! I think you're trying to trick me," one kid mused.

Adding to the fun this year, earlier in the week guest host Channing Tatum shared what happened when he pulled the prank on his own daughter, who did not find it funny.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
What to do with leftover Halloween candy
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Oklahoma officer pulls gun on teen with fake weapon
PD: Creepy clown breaks in to home and falls asleep
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Adorable! Jose Altuve sings for daughter's 1st birthday
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
PARADE DAY: Astros fans get leg up on crowd early
PARADE TIME: Astros victory parade downtown today
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Teen found safe after going missing while letting dog out
PD: Driver high on PCP flees crash, slams into pickups
"Missed-steak" leads to gun pulled at McDonald's
NATIONAL SANDWICH DAY: Here are some Houston faves
Athletes send messages of support for Deshaun Watson
Show More
Who is Matt McGloin, the new QB of the Texans
Headed to parade? Ride for free on METRO
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Chip Gaines will cut hair if fans donate to hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More Photos