Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer

Are you planning a family trip to Disney World this summer? If not, you may want to start.

Walt Disney World is introducing something to make visits a bit more affordable for families. The resort just announced that they will let kids between the ages of three to nine eat for free during the summer.

RELATED: 14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27.



Families will have to buy a three-night, three-day Magic Your Way package, which includes a room at a select Disney Resort, theme park tickets and a Disney dining plan.

Fortunately, kids won't be limited to just one dining plan with the offer. All three of Disney's dining plans will be available, with the stipulation that everyone traveling with you must be on the same plan.

The offer is only available if you're planning to visit the park between May 28 and Aug. 30. Also, you must book by Aug. 1 to receive the offer.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of (Walt Disney World) and this station.
