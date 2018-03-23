Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer

Walt Disney World is introducing something to make visits a bit more affordable for families. The resort just announced that they will let kids between the ages of three to nine eat for free during the summer.
Families will have to buy a three-night, three-day Magic Your Way package, which includes a room at a select Disney Resort, theme park tickets and a Disney dining plan.
Fortunately, kids won't be limited to just one dining plan with the offer. All three of Disney's dining plans will be available, with the stipulation that everyone traveling with you must be on the same plan.
The offer is only available if you're planning to visit the park between May 28 and Aug. 30. Also, you must book by Aug. 1 to receive the offer.
