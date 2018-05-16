VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side

  • LIVE VIDEO Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
ORLANDO, Florida --
A pair of twins born in Orlando, Florida were not quite ready to leave each other's side after being born.

Dane Lyman captured footage of the beautiful interaction between his newborn baby sons, Weston and Caleb.

The babies began to cry when they were separated moments after entering the world.

Incredibly, they immediately calmed down when they were re-positioned close together.

Dane showed the footage to his wife, Lisa Lyman.

"My wife wasn't able to see that and didn't even know it was happening. When I showed her, she was emotional and grateful I captured that moment. We both still tear up when we watch it," Dane said.
