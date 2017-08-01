FAMILY & PARENTING

Twins born weeks apart turn six months old

A set of miracle twins born weeks apart are celebrating a milestone.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A miracle set of twins born weeks apart at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands are celebrating a milestone: Arthur Woolridge III -- the older twin -- is six months old.

Arthur celebrated his birthday two weeks after twin sister Amara.



After their birth, both twins spent time in the intensive care unit. Arthur was born at just 26 weeks gestation and weighed 2 pounds, 2 ounces. He more than doubled his weight before he was discharged.

"Twenty-four weeks delivery is more than four months early, and it's really right on the borderline at where babies will survive," said Dr. David Weisoly, a neonatologist and medical director for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands.

When she was born, Amara weighed only 1 pound, 3 ounces.

"When I saw her feet kicking that was just the best moment," the twins' mother, Latroya Woolridge, told ABC13 earlier this year. "At the same time, I was afraid of what was going to happen next because she was so tiny."

Although they were only born two weeks apart, the twins were each born into different worlds. Amara, a Capricorn, was born under the Obama administration, while Aquarius Arthur was born after Pres. Trump's inauguration.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Local miracle twins born 2 weeks apart
Together, Amara and Arthur not only beat the odds for babies born so prematurely, they also beat convention.

