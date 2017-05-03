FAMILY & PARENTING

It's a newborn! Twin sisters deliver babies on same day

Toni Yates has the story of New Jersey twins who had babies the same day.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Twin sisters in New Jersey welcomed their newborn babies to the world on the same day late last week.

Fraternal twins Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham, 32, gave birth to baby boys on Friday. The sisters decided to have labor induced after their identical due dates of April 22 passed.

Grant and Abraham delivered their sons, Roman and Aaron, a little less than four hours apart. Grant has a 2-year-old daughter, Regan, but Aaron is Abraham's first. So Grant went flying over to her sister's to celebrate the positive pregnancy test, and they broke the news to their mom by dressing Regan in blue.

"They said, 'You'll see more blue, because Regan's going to be a big cousin,'" grandmother Debra Curci said. "I was so excited. Then Danielle said, 'And a big sister.'"

And so began a childhood wish come true, unfolding with family and their medical teams.

"This was very exciting for us," nurse manager Joanne Simonetti said. "First time I've ever seen this in my long career."

Now, everyone is happy, healthy and grateful.

The Toms River natives say their pregnancies were coincidences. Picking an induction date was the only thing that was consciously chosen.

Grant and Abraham said they're very close, and their husbands have become close as well, so their sons will be like brothers.

The sisters plan to hold joint birthday parties for their sons and dress them in matching outfits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

