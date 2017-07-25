FAMILY & PARENTING

Toddler celebrates 1st birthday with deputy who helped deliver her

EMBED </>More Videos

Evelyn Hall and Deputy Constable Mark Diebold had a very special tea party for her first birthday. (Cyndi Williams Photography)

Evelyn Hall had a very special photo shoot for her first birthday with the sheriff's deputy who helped welcome her into the world.

Deputy Constable Mark Diebold of Tarrant County, Texas helped deliver Evelyn in a gas station parking lot on July 18, 2016, when her parents couldn't make it to the hospital in time.

A year later, Diebold and Evelyn shared an adorable tea party to celebrate.

"She loved clinking her little tea cup with him. They had a bonding moment there for sure," mom Destiny Hall told ABC News. "Mark Diebold, without a doubt, is one of the most genuine, loving, thoughtful and caring [people] we have ever met. He is quick to think of others and we are so blessed to call him friend and family."

Soon after her birth, Evelyn had a photo shoot with Diebold's badge to honor him. Destiny Hall said her family has developed a friendship with Diebold, and her kids refer to him as "Uncle Mark."

She said, "Evelyn's birth has blessed us in countless ways, but our friendship with the Diebold's is one of the biggest ones."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodbabytoddlerbirthdaypolice
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
Troopers honor fall comrade at daughter's wedding
'Prepare for heartache' Toddler opines about Disneyland
Bats, buttons, and horses provide unusual Houston fun
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Pastor accused of sexual abuse of child for years
Houston police search for bank robbery suspects
Former dentist in custody after charges in child injury case
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Senate votes to begin debating bill scuttling Obamacare
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Show More
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
Human smuggling survivor says he heard kids crying
Duane Brown doesn't report for start of training camp
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father
More News
Top Video
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
More Video