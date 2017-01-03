Curren Collas

A shocking video out of Utah this morning shows a dresser falling right on top of a 2-year-old boy.The child was playing with his twin brother, climbing up on the dresser when the heavy piece of furniture tilted forward.The little boy was caught on the way down, and video shows the dresser hitting him as he lays on the ground.The child bursts into a scream as his twin brother manages to push the furniture off his sibling.The boy's parents said they wanted people to see the video as a warning, to exercise caution and to make sure furniture in your children's bedrooms are secure.