FAMILY & PARENTING

Toddler leaves footprints all over freshly poured concrete

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Izzadore really left her mark in her family's basement. (Porter Concrete Construction Co/Facebook)

Two-year-old Izzadora Millaway was looking for her parents when she walked into the basement. Little did she know that she would leave a lasting impression on the freshly poured concrete.

Cleveland, Tennessee-based Porter Concrete Construction Co. shared funny photos of little Izzadora standing in the concrete with a trail of footprints behind her.

"Best concrete comedy!" the company said on Facebook. "Normally we see cats and dogs run or walk in concrete... but not this time."

According to the company, Izzadora was safely removed from the concrete and was properly washed off. Most of the footprints were filled back in, but a few were left behind. The family kept a few prints, along with some new ones from her little brother, as a fun reminder.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyFunny photoschildrenconstructionfeel good
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Twins born weeks apart turn six months old
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3 unaccounted for after Minnesota school explosion
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
Heavy storms expected today
President Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Show More
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
Local workers stuck on fishing vessel in Alaska
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opens in Rosenberg
More News
Top Video
3 unaccounted for after Minnesota school explosion
That's not a dog! Woman confused by brown purse
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Mom desperate to find her son in Japan custody
More Video