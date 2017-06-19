Toddler gets a surprise from garbage truck crew

For most people putting out the trash is just another household chore, but for one Spring toddler, it's the highlight of his week.Two-year-old Riley Vogel, anxiously waits at the window every Monday and Thursday for the roaring truck to come by.Recently, the truck driving crew brought Vogel a toy truck so he could pick up trash around the neighborhood. So naturally, he wanted to show his appreciation.Vogel made sandwiches for the garbage men, who truly appreciated the gesture. The garbage truck drivers say Vogel is an inspiration to them and they work harder to make him happy.