FAMILY & PARENTING

Toddler gets a surprise from garbage truck crew

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler makes friends with local garbage crew (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
For most people putting out the trash is just another household chore, but for one Spring toddler, it's the highlight of his week.

Two-year-old Riley Vogel, anxiously waits at the window every Monday and Thursday for the roaring truck to come by.

Recently, the truck driving crew brought Vogel a toy truck so he could pick up trash around the neighborhood. So naturally, he wanted to show his appreciation.

Vogel made sandwiches for the garbage men, who truly appreciated the gesture. The garbage truck drivers say Vogel is an inspiration to them and they work harder to make him happy.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
familycool kidsfeel goodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing
Stay safe from hidden dangers around the water
5-year-old finally home after heart transplant
Woman saves her father's life with AED
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical storm watch issued for parts of SE Texas, Louisiana
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Cellphone video shows woman setting home on fire
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County
Students at George Bush HS tested for tuberculosis
Show More
Hall & Oates add Sugar Land tour stop for September
Houston area residents prepare for possible storms
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Prairie View A&M names interim president
Man caught on camera snatching family's dog
More News
Top Video
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Cellphone video shows woman setting home on fire
Students at George Bush HS tested for tuberculosis
Nose job? Only takes 5 mins
More Video