FAMILY & PARENTING

This 5-year-old runway model is the queen of dress-up

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston mom loves to play dress up with her 5-year-old daughter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mom is taking the words "dress-up" to a whole new level.

Brittany Cain dresses her 5-year-old daughter, Layla Cain, as a celebrity every Wednesday on social media.

The Houston mom told Eyewitness News that she started 'Twinkie Wednesday's' on her daughter's social media pages as a platform for the aspiring fashion model to perfect her craft.

"Twinkie Wednesday's are everything to us," Brittany said. "Queen Layla loves a challenge."

Layla has delivered celebrity pictures for her Instagram and Facebook followers for over a year now. Her mother says they get inspiration from women who are fashionable and positive role models around the world.

"When she does Twinkie Wednesday's it's showing the celebrities that little girls are watching them all over the world," said Brittany.

And if you're wondering where Layla gets her killer fashion style, it's right at home.

"People always ask me where we get the clothing from for Twinkie Wednesday. These items come from my closet, my husband's, my mother, or father's. We then tailor the clothing to fit Layla's body," said Brittany. "I do her makeup every Wednesday and my mom does her hair every Wednesday."

Layla's goal is encourage younger girls to continue to fight for what they want no matter the obstacles life may throw your way.

At 13 days old, Layla was diagnosed with Group B Strep and had to be hospitalized for two weeks. Overcoming that, Layla feels that she has to inspire younger girls.

"She feels as though she was destined to fight to be here, and set an example for young girls that queening isn't easy. You will go through some life challenging moments, but you can adjust your crown and get back up again," said Brittany.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familyfashiongood newsfeel good
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Video of siblings' after school hugs goes viral
Newfound joy: 25 families expand with adoption event
DIY: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata
More minority families needed to adopt in Texas
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Stars from 'The Sandlot' are coming to Houston
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Champagne: It's what's on tap at a'Bouzy
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Show More
Woman who cut out fetus gets 40 years to life
Cancer survivor stars as 1st female Tiny Tim
10 holiday season date ideas for Houstonians
Teacher speaks out about failing kids over pledge
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
More News
Top Video
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
Stars from 'The Sandlot' are coming to Houston
More Video