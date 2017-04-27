FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen plans magical Prince Charming photo shoot for 5-year-old sister

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">An Ohio mother is sharing a magical surprise her 13-year-old son planned for his little sister. (Paint the Sky Photography)</span></div>
An Ohio mother is sharing a magical surprise her teenage son planned for his younger sister.

Photographer Christina Angel said her 13-year-old son asked her to get him a Prince Charming costume so that he could do something special for his 5-year-old sister and best friend.

Angel told ABC 7 Chicago her son suffers from depression and his sister has become his biggest cheerleader, so he wanted to thank her with a princess photo shoot.

Angel bought the costume and her son found a pair of black dress shoes at a thrift store. He wanted to get the details perfect, she said, even shining the shoes the old-fashioned way with polish and a rag.

When they were ready, the mother and son surprised the little girl with a brand-new Snow White dress.

The proud mom said her little girl loved every second of her photo shoot with her "favorite boy in the world." And it shows!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familyfamilyphotographyteendepressionOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Mom's anti-sharing post goes viral
Newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Happy news! Natasha Barrett welcomes baby boy
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in N. Harris Co.
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off May 2
Doctor dragged off United flight reaches settlement
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
How much do city leaders make?
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Show More
2017 NFL Draft: Texans' top 5 choices at No. 25
QB options for the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
Eat out to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
More Photos