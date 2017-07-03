Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral

While an 11-year-old in Lebanon, Ill. battles an aggressive brain tumor, her big sister hosted a yard sale, hoping the funds will pay for her funeral.
"After two years of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgeries, the doctors have said there is no longer anything they can do. Katherine's time with us is growing shorter," reads a post on the Katherine Cook's GoFundMe page.
So Katherine's 15-year-old sister, Elizabeth, decided to do what she could to help the family give her a proper burial. She said supporters came from all over, including St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, to donate their stuff and shop at the yard sale.
Now Katherine's GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal.
"I just want her to have a beautiful funeral and a beautiful burial, so that she can be laid in peace" her mom, Victoria Cook, told KMOV.
Read more about this story from KMOV.
Related Topics:
familyhealthchildren's healthsocietycancersiblingsfundraiser
familyhealthchildren's healthsocietycancersiblingsfundraiser