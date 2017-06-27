FAMILY & PARENTING

Super calm dad goes viral after photo of toddler's tantrum posted on social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Photo of dad remaining calm while toddler throws tantrum goes viral: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 26, 2017. (WPVI)

Toddler tantrums can be exhausting and embarrassing and they can strike at any and all unexpected moments.

This viral Facebook post from actor Justin Baldoni has parents all over the globe sharing it in solidarity because, if you've ever had a toddler - you've probably been there.

Baldoni's wife, Emily, captured the moment 2-year-old Maiya loses it inside their local Whole Foods market.

The photo shows the toddler throwing herself on the floor, while Justin and his father stand there, calmly and silently watching silently as shoppers pass by.

Baldoni says they've found the best way to handle meltdowns is by being comfortable in the uncomfortable.

He says toddlers are trying to make sense of new emotions and he lets his little one know it's okay that she feels deeply.

Let's not be embarrassed for our children, he says. It doesn't reflect on you. There are no perfect parents.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
familyparentingtoddlerviralfacebookbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Oh, baby! S. Carolina newborn weighs whopping 14 lbs.
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Home DNA tests open doors to history
The best of both words: Midwives in the hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Houston PD announce fentanyl crackdown
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
Unruly passenger on flight released from federal custody
Show More
Texas Children's Hospital ranks No. 1 in heart care
Future of Manvel Mansion, homeless vets altered
Customers win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
More News
Top Video
Man convicted in murder of Baby Doe
Houston PD announce fentanyl crackdown
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Oh, baby! S. Carolina newborn weighs whopping 14 lbs.
More Video