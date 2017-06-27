Toddler tantrums can be exhausting and embarrassing and they can strike at any and all unexpected moments.This viral Facebook post from actor Justin Baldoni has parents all over the globe sharing it in solidarity because, if you've ever had a toddler - you've probably been there.Baldoni's wife, Emily, captured the moment 2-year-old Maiya loses it inside their local Whole Foods market.The photo shows the toddler throwing herself on the floor, while Justin and his father stand there, calmly and silently watching silently as shoppers pass by.Baldoni says they've found the best way to handle meltdowns is by being comfortable in the uncomfortable.He says toddlers are trying to make sense of new emotions and he lets his little one know it's okay that she feels deeply.Let's not be embarrassed for our children, he says. It doesn't reflect on you. There are no perfect parents.