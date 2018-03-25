FAMILY & PARENTING

Washington agency allows parents to bring babies to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents can bring their infants to work at this Washington agency. (KTRK)

OLYMPIA, Washington --
A Washington state agency wants to give working parents a fighting chance at a career and a family with its 'infant-at-work' policy.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission instituted the policy back in June, allowing workers to bring their babies ages six weeks to six months to the office.

New mothers, fathers or legal guardians are eligible to take advantage of the program until babies are able to crawl, ABC News reports.

Erica Stineman, a communications consultant for the commission, said she brings her 4-month-old daughter Lydia to work now three days a week.

"It was really exciting to know that I wasn't going to have to be bringing her to day care after eight weeks of being on maternity leave," Stineman told ABC News. "Having this extra time with her just meant the world to me."

State officials said the program is intended to help parents bond with their children, leading to healthy brain development in infants and well-being for the child's parents.

Officials also said the program allows for exclusive breastfeeding, which research shows improves lifelong health.

Workers said there is another benefit from the program: high morale.

The program comes on the heels of private companies adopting similar family-friendly policies, including Virgin Airlines, Microsoft, Adobe and Netflix.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybusinessbabychildren's healthparentingworkplaceu.s. & worldWashington
FAMILY & PARENTING
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
Know before you buy: Dressers that pass the topple test
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
9-month-old baby shot by robbery suspects in Harris Co.
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
7 years of traffic nightmares nearly over for 290 drivers
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
1 dead, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash
Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette in New Orleans
Texans owner Bob McNair sounds off on national anthem
Show More
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
3 shot after 'large fight' in Topgolf parking lot
Santorum: Students need CPR classes, not gun control
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Accused sex trafficker blocks opening of shelter for troubled girls
More News
Top Video
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Texans owner Bob McNair sounds off on national anthem
More Video