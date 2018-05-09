FAMILY & PARENTING

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A soldier trying to get home in time for the birth of his daughter had to settle for watching from afar.

A fellow traveler captured the bittersweet moment as National Guardsman Brooks Lindsey sat with his eyes glued to his phone at the Dallas airport.

After his flight was delayed, his mom called him via FaceTime so he could watch his wife deliver their baby at a Mississippi hospital.

The entire airport terminal erupted in cheers when they heard the sound of the newborn crying.

The new dad finally made it home later that same day to meet little Mille Fritz Anne Lindsey.

He was able to spend four days with his daughter before returning to his unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingbirthsoldiersbaby deliveryfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms
Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday
Houston brothers' road to recovery after tragic crash
Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
Amber Alert cancelled for 3-year-old boy missing since Friday
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
11-year-old girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker
Show More
Katy teacher who was deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
Adult fight breaks out at youth baseball game
Clear Lake road work near schools put on hold until summer
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Pompeo returning from N. Korea with 3 detained Americans
More News