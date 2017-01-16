FAMILY & PARENTING

Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
A soldier returning from deployment surprised his family (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
A viewer sent in a video on Facebook of an incredibly touching soldier surprise.

A Fort Bragg soldier returning from deployment surprised his children in North Carolina.

The family asked we not share their names, but the soldier's wife told our sister station, ABC11, how thrilled they are to have dad home.

"It's such a blessing to have him back home! Having a deployed soldier is always hard for the family, (especially) when you have kids," she said. "My son was always asking when his daddy was going to return. He's super close with his dad, and he was missing him dearly. When he opened that box and he realized it was his dad inside his voice broke down!"



The little boy excitedly unwrapped a huge present on his doorstep, only to discover his dad hiding inside the box.

"It brought all of us to tears," she shared.
