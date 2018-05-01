  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor Turner gives State of the City address
Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julianna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
