Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day with free lessons

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A famous mother-daughter surfing duo set up shop at Schlitterbahn on Wednesday to offer free lessons in honor of Women Learn to Surf Day.

The demand for Cathy and Morgan Seabert's classes was overwhelming, according to a Schlitterbahn spokesperson, as female adrenaline junkies from all over came out to hang ten. Girls as young as six turned out for the event.

"Come on out and try it. Don't be afraid. Everybody starts somewhere. You're going to fall, but get back on," Seabert advised surfers-in-training.


