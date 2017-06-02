FAMILY & PARENTING

Reward offered after girl, 4, loses stuffed animal at airport

Watch the report from Action news at 5 p.m. on June 2, 2017.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
An Allentown family is offering up a reward for the return of a beloved stuffed animal.

Four-year-old Kayla Elizabeth was carrying her stuffed dog Maggie through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last month, when she left it at the gate.

Maggie, which was once her mom's favorite toy, has not been seen since.

The dog was last wearing a dress with reindeer print.

A $100 reward is being offered by the family for its safe return.

If you see the dog, message us on Facebook and we'll let the family know.

This is the last image of the dog with Kayla.

