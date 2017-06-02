Reward offered after girl, 4, loses stuffed animal at airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --An Allentown family is offering up a reward for the return of a beloved stuffed animal.
Four-year-old Kayla Elizabeth was carrying her stuffed dog Maggie through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last month, when she left it at the gate.
Maggie, which was once her mom's favorite toy, has not been seen since.
The dog was last wearing a dress with reindeer print.
A $100 reward is being offered by the family for its safe return.
If you see the dog, message us on Facebook and we'll let the family know.