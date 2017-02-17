FAMILY & PARENTING

Restaurant in Italy rewards family for kids' good behavior

EMBED </>More News Videos

A restaurant in Italy rewarded a family for having well-behaved children while they were dining. (Shutterstock)

PADUA, Italy (KTRK) --
Food on the floor, screaming and crying... If you're a parent or have ever been at a restaurant with children present, you know that can be an unwelcome part of the experience.

But some people have children who actually behave pretty well while dining out. Believe it or not, a customer's experience doesn't have to include a child whining about wanting juice instead of milk.


Those families should be rewarded in some way, right?

That was the case for a family of 11 at a restaurant in Italy.


Antonio Ferrari owns a restaurant in Padua. He shared a photo on Facebook on Feb. 12 of the family's dining receipt. Ferrari highlighted the words, "Sconto bimbi educati," which translates into "children discount," according to Google translator. He told an Italian news site that the children were between the ages of four and six.

"It happens so rarely," he wrote.



Ferrari gave the family a 5 percent discount off their meal. Doesn't sound like much, but the point is rewarding for good behavior.

He said that he actually got the idea from a restaurant in Miami.

What do you think of the idea? Should restaurants give families discounts for their children's good behavior? Comment on the ABC13 Houston Facebook page and tell us what you think.

Related Topics:
familybuzzworthyrestaurantchildrenitalyparenting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom plays dad for father-son breakfast at school
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
Man devotes life to fostering terminally ill children
She couldn't wait: Baby born in hospital parking lot
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Wanted: Man sought for murder of common-law wife
Scattered thundershowers pushing through Houston
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Woman with Down syndrome trains for marathon
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
Show More
TX lawmaker wants you to stop using this emoji
Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump brand online
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
Fire engulfs two homes on Houston's south side
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
More News
Top Video
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
More Video