Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license

Katy Hayes' home delivery of her baby girl was uneventful, but a few days later she was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria. Doctors were forced to amputate her arms and legs to keep her alive and now she is thriving. We went behind the wheel with her shortly after she received her license. (KTRK)