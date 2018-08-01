ABC13 & YOU

Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license

Katy Hayes' home delivery of her baby girl was uneventful, but a few days later she was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria. Doctors were forced to amputate her arms and legs to keep her alive and now she is thriving. We went behind the wheel with her shortly after she received her license. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Eight years ago, Katy Hayes became a quadruple amputee after she contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection shortly after giving birth to her third child. Doctors were forced to amputate her arms and legs. But that hasn't stopped Katy from living life to the fullest.

Katy is now learning to drive, thanks to Strowmatt Rehab Services, which modified a van for her. She just received her Texas driver's license. Katy is also an accomplished painter who has sold hundreds of paintings to people across the country, and hosts painting parties in Kingwood for up to 50 people.

ABC 13 & You caught up with Katy to find out how she's re-learning how to drive!
