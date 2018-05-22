FAMILY & PARENTING

Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out of their home

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.

Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York --
A 30-year-old man is now being sued by his own parents in Syracuse because he refuses to move out.

Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.

Rotondo claims that legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave.

According to court filings, Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with the chores.

His parents even say they've offered to help him get started on his own.

Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

Neighbors say they're sad to see such a great family go through this, but admit every parent has a limit.

The family is scheduled to hash it out again in court later this month, about seven weeks before their son's 31st birthday.

Rotondo has apparently asked the court to throw out his parents' request.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycourtlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mother and daughter serve same police department
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Like mother, like daughter: Soon-to-be doctor follows mom into medicine
Boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Show More
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Monkey makes airport baggage area personal jungle
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
More News