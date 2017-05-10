HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With summer almost here, we're all going to be spending a lot of time outside. Dads will be barbecuing, kids will be playing and the mosquitoes will be biting!
So, how can you keep those pests away? Consumer Reports put together a list of five bug repellents that don't really work.
Natural Repellents
These products have ingredients like clove, lemongrass or rosemary oil but the tests show these plant-based repellents only last one hour or less.
Wrist Bands
Consumer Reports tested two bands on people who wore them and stood in a cage full of mosquitoes. Bad news for those test subjects, neither of them worked.
Sonic Repellents
These ultrasonic devices claim to emit a high-frequency sound to keep mosquitoes away. Consumer Reports found no proof that they actually work.
Clip-on Fans
They tested "Off! Clip-on Repellent" and found it was not effective.
Citronella Candles
We all probably have a few of these in our backyards but after testing two different kinds, Consumer Reports found they are not effective at keeping mosquitoes away.
So what will keep you from being eaten alive this summer? Your best options are still repellents with the ingredient DEET.
Other tips include keeping your yard free of standing water where mosquitoes breed and keeping your lawn mowed and free of leaves and debris.
