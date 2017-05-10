CONSUMER REPORTS

Testing five popular bug repellents to find out what works

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports tests five popular bug repellents to find out which ones work. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With summer almost here, we're all going to be spending a lot of time outside. Dads will be barbecuing, kids will be playing and the mosquitoes will be biting!

So, how can you keep those pests away? Consumer Reports put together a list of five bug repellents that don't really work.

Natural Repellents

These products have ingredients like clove, lemongrass or rosemary oil but the tests show these plant-based repellents only last one hour or less.

Wrist Bands

Consumer Reports tested two bands on people who wore them and stood in a cage full of mosquitoes. Bad news for those test subjects, neither of them worked.

Sonic Repellents

These ultrasonic devices claim to emit a high-frequency sound to keep mosquitoes away. Consumer Reports found no proof that they actually work.

Clip-on Fans

They tested "Off! Clip-on Repellent" and found it was not effective.

Citronella Candles

We all probably have a few of these in our backyards but after testing two different kinds, Consumer Reports found they are not effective at keeping mosquitoes away.

So what will keep you from being eaten alive this summer? Your best options are still repellents with the ingredient DEET.

Other tips include keeping your yard free of standing water where mosquitoes breed and keeping your lawn mowed and free of leaves and debris.

RELATED: Mosquito Magnets: Why mosquitoes seem to find these people irresistible
EMBED More News Videos

Mosquito Magnets: Why mosquitoes seem to find these people irresistible

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familybugsmosquitobitingpestsconsumer reportsconsumerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSUMER REPORTS
What to buy in May if you want deep discounts
Baby carriers recalled over fall risk
Cut costs on cutting your lawn
100 calories of Easter candy
More consumer reports
FAMILY & PARENTING
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Mom suggests kid-friendly swears in funny ad
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
Show More
Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'
Grandmother on child found safe: 'I'm super elated'
Rockets lose 110-107 to Spurs in Game 5
Woman hit in the head, robbed inside garage
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
More Video