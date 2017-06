A boy born last week in South Carolina weighed in at a whopping 14 pounds, which is about as much as infants four to five months older than him.Colin Keisler was born via Cesarean section, WIS reports. The boy's weight was double the size of an average newborn.The 14 pounds were also good enough to break a record at the infant's birth hospital in Lexington.Both mom and baby are healthy. Colin was due to go home Monday.