HALLOWEEN

Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

These adorable costumes were knitted by a NICU nurse. (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

The smallest patients at an Atlanta hospital were adorably dressed up for their first Halloween in special costumes that were knitted by a nurse.

Tara Fankhauser has worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite for five years. She began knitting costumes for her infant patients last year.

The costumes typically take anywhere two hours to a whole day to make. This year she made more than 30 costumes, which include a pumpkin, gumball machine and Pinocchio.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweenhospitalsbabycostumes
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Bad horror movies you have to see
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
'Houston Batman' remains a mystery for decades
Halloween photos of our reporters and anchors
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Adorable! Jose Altuve sings for daughter's 1st birthday
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Astros run out of Game 6 party vouchers
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Hit a home run with these Astros World Series specials
The Houston Astros before they had beards
Injured police officer honored for heroic efforts
Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA
Show More
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live show
'Houston Batman' remains a mystery for decades
Whole Foods is hiring 6,000 new team members
Elderly woman located after going missing for weeks
More News
Top Video
Bad horror movies you have to see
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
Defense concedes coach raped and killed 10-year-old
More Video