CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --More than 20 families expanded Wednesday in a Montgomery County courtroom, with the stroke of a pen and the order of a judge.
November is National Adoption Month and it was celebrated with the large adoption event, in which kids from toddlers to teenagers found their home, and the families who've been waiting to make it official.
Among those no longer in foster care, but adopted, was 16-year-old Mason, whose last name is now Cantu. Mason was in foster care for most of his life -- more than 3,000 days.
"Excited," he said after the judge made it official.
Mason is also special needs, and joins two other special needs adoptees in Marysol Cantu's family.
"I lost my husband last December," she said. "And Mason became my foster son in February. I believe we found each other."
There's also Sawyer Briley, who's not quite to his second birthday. He was in court in his adoptive dad's arms, playing with a balloon, unaware his short life was changing.
The Briley's have three biological children.
"We talked it over with our kids, and as a family we agreed to adopt Sawyer."
Hannah Briley, 11, said it's made an impact on her.
"When I grow up, I'm not going to have kids, I'm going to foster and adopt them," she said.
More than 1,400 foster children are awaiting adoption in the greater Houston area. Flooding from Harvey has delayed a few adoptions because families' homes were damaged.
A series of Fostering Hope Adoption Summits are planned for Saturday across the area. For more information go to orphancaresolutions.com.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff