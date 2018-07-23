FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother and daughter reunited with family after being separated at southern US border

Melissa Flores and her daughter, Danna, began their journey to the United States in late May. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a tearful reunion for a Honduran mother and daughter who were separated at the border after seeking political asylum.

Melissa Flores and 5-year-old Danna began their journey to the United States in late May, fleeing from poverty and violence in their home country of Honduras.

After crossing the border, they were detained and separated at the Texas border but were brought back together again in El Paso on Sunday.

Now, both Danna and Melissa are safe inside the family's southwest Houston home.

For the first time in 19 years, Melissa was reunited with her mother and Danna met her grandmother.

Melissa says all the trouble and the fear has been worth the possibility of living a better life in the U.S.

She was released from a detention center on her own recognizance and must wear an ankle monitor.

According to her attorney, Melissa passed one immigration interview and will have the opportunity to present her asylum case in court.

Though this may not guarantee she will be given legal status, it is one step closer for her and her daughter after their long journey.

